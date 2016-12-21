Interference on Denny TVs

Fourth generation mobile services have been switched on in Denny but signals could cause interference on Freeview TV sets in the area.

While the 4G will give people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets, TVs can pick up the signals that could lead to loss of sound, a blocky picture, or a ‘no signal’ message.

Company at800 offers free support to households affected.

CEO Ben Roome said: “If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit your home to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

Anyone who notices new Freeview interference should contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles).