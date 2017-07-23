Inn on the way out as demolition beckons

A demolition firm has been given the go-ahead to level a once-popular public house because the long derelict property has become a safety risk.

Polmont’s Whyteside Inn was given a reprieve from the wrecking ball seven years ago when residents successfully campaigned against plans from Bishopbriggs firm Eadie Developments to build 59 flats in three and four-storey buildings on the site.

However, now everyone is in agreement that the Inn, which has become structurally unsafe, has to go.

Polmont Community Council convener Rosemary Taylor said: “Youngsters have been trying to get into the building and we’re terrified they will fall through the floor because the place is rotten. We were not against the Inn being knocked down seven years ago, just against the proposed development that would go in its place.

“We hope they block off access so the site will not become a fly-tipping area.”

Lawrence Brady, of Eadie Developments, confirmed Strathclyde Demolition had been contracted to carry out the three-week demolition of the Lewis Road property, scheduled to start later this month and finish in August. Mr Brady said: “The building is constantly getting broken into and is more of a nuisance than anything else so it’s best if it comes down. We will clear away the site but have no concrete plans as yet to build anything on it.”

No prior approval was required from Falkirk Council for the demolition.

A spokesman said: “Provided a building is not within a conservation area and is not a listed, building developers intending to demolish any building have permitted development rights to do this provided they comply with planning legislation.

“These conditions may require them to apply to the planning authority for a determination as to whether prior approval of the demolition is needed. In this instance we were satisfied the methods of demolition proposed are acceptable and the developer proposes to leave the site in a safe condition.”