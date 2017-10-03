Ineos dealt a major blow as Scottish Government supports fracking ban

The Scottish Government has just announced it is officially supporting a complete ban on fracking in Scotland.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse made his statement at Holyrood on unconventional oil and gas this afternoon.

He said: “We have not taken the decision lightly. I can confirm we will not support the development of unconventional extraction of oil and gas in Scotland. The decision I’m making today means that fracking cannot and will not take place in Scotland.

“The people have spoken, the time has come to move on.”

Mr Wheelhouse’s decision follows on from the government commissioning a series of expert reports on the controversial oil and gas extraction technique, and a four month public consultation launched in January 2017.

A moratorium on the practice of hydraulic fracturing has been in place since 2015, and ministers have also ruled out underground coal gasification over environmental fears.

MSPs will be given a vote on the issue later in the year before the final decision is taken.

Today’s decision will have an impact on Ineos and its operation in Grangemouth – the firm has invested heavily in the fracking industry and bought majority shares in several Scots fracking licences, including a site at Airth.

Tom Pickering, Ineos Shale Operations Director, said: “It is a sad day for those of us who believe in evidence-led decision making. The Scottish Government has turned its back on a potential manufacturing and jobs renaissance and lessened Scottish academia’s place in the world by ignoring its findings.”