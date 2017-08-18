Ineos accused of ‘sticking two fingers up’ at local community

Community council members and residents told a petrochemical giant exactly what they thought of it’s plans to “push ahead” and permanently close a public road.

There were no punches pulled during a meeting of Grangemouth Community Council last night as representatives of Ineos gave details about plans to build a new gas driven energy plant at the Grangemouth site.

The focus of the meeting soon shifted from the energy plant to the firm’s controversial proposals to permanently close off a section of Bo’ness Road, a plan which is now in the hands of the Scottish ministers and its Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

The matter was supposed to have gone before Falkirk Council at a meeting of its planning committee on March 29, however, it was delayed because Ineos had lodged supplementary information which would take more time to consider.

When it still had not been dealt with by the end of July, Ineos appealed the matter to the Scottish Government.

At last night’s community council meeting a resident said: “It’s like Ineos has put two fingers up to the local community and bypassed them to go straight to the Scottish Government.”

Ineos representatives said they were requesting the government hold a full public inquiry into the proposals and assured residents the town would feel the economic benefits of both the new energy plant and the road closure, which would ultimately allow the firm to expand the site and create more jobs.

However, people wanted Ineos to start looking at the effect its plans were going to have on residents.

Community councillor Walter Inglis said: “There are 17,000 people living up close and personnel with this site. Ineos talk about working in partnerships, but the only partner Ineos is not working satisfactorily with is the community of Grangemouth.

“Ineos focuses on economics and figures – what they are not seeing is the world we live in. We have a town centre that’s on its knees, whereas with Ineos here you would think we would have a thriving town centre.”

Mr Inglis admitted the prospect of fighting another public inquiry against a firm with the “mega bucks” to afford top legal representation – as the community council did against Forth Energy’s biomass plant in 2012 – filled him with dread.

Ineos will be holding public exhibitions of its energy plant plans from 3pm to 8.30pm in Grangemouth Town Hall on Monday, August 28 and Bo’ness Recreation Centre on Tuesday, August 29.