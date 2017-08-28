IN PICTURES: Garden provides perfect setting for Cyrenians Day

There was a little sunshine and lots of fun at the Cyrenians’ summer fete in the Dollar Park Walled Garden on Saturday.

The charity, which helps maintain the picturesque outdoor space, supports those excluded from family, home, work or community.

It is involved in the restoration and development of nearby Arnotdale House, and visitors were able to get a glimpse of the plans.

The free event included live music, races, and a chance to sit back and enjoy the garden.