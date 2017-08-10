IN PICTURES: Free Colliers march 2017

The rain fell heavily for this year’s Free Colliers march, but it couldn’t dampen the spirit of solidarity the parade stands for.

The parade by the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Free Colliers of Reddingmuirhead is held to celebrate colliers’ rights as free men and participants dress in formal wear and link pinkies to symbolise their unity.

A wreath is also laid at the Redding Pit Disaster memorial to remember the 40 men who lost their lives in 1923.