IN PICTURES: Fire and Light 2017 at the Helix

Getting the New Year off to a fiery start was a very special event at The Helix park which attracted crowds from all over Central Scotland.

The Fire and Light show ignited the scenery around the Kelpies from 5pm onwards.

Visitors were able to wrap up warm and walk through the parkland on a 3km route.

Attractions included a giant Jack Frost; a huge fire breathing bird who was igniting wishes for 2017; a beautiful lantern installation; a glow workshop for the youngsters; fire dancers and fire breather; and plenty of hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

Four walks took place as groups wandered through the illuminated pathway – and the reaction was very favourable.

Yvonne Brewerton posted on Facebook: “We loved Fire and Light tonight. What a fab way to spend New Year’s Day. I hope we can make it a new family tradition.”