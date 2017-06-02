IN PICTURES: Falkirk Wheel turns 15

One of the Falkirk area’s top tourist attractions turned 15 years old and there was a great turn out for the big birthday bash last weekend.

Scottish Canals invited the public to attend the celebrations at The Falkirk Wheel in Tamfourhill on Saturday so they could enjoy a whole host of entertainment.

Pictures: Craig Halkett

Visitors were able to mark the special day for the world’s only rotating boat lift, which opened in 2002, by going “roamin’ with a Roman” as the Antonine Guard’s legionnaires made an appearance on site.

They also enjoyed a performance from masters of theatrical mayhem Mischief La Bas, got to walk on water in the Wheel’s plastic zorbs, set off on a Segway safari of the site and take a turn on the Wheel itself.

There was also plenty of food on offer to fuel guests for the full fun-filled day, including artisan ice cream from Falkirk’s Milk Barn and an array of sweet and savoury treats in the Wheel’s café.

Scottish Canals director of estates Katie Hughes said: “The Falkirk Wheel is an iconic symbol of the renaissance of Scotland’s canals and we’re immensely proud to be celebrating its 15th birthday.

“The chance to see this iconic feat of engineering in action is still drawing huge numbers of visitors, boosting the economy of the area and helping put Falkirk on tourists’ to-see lists the world over.”