IN PICTURES: Falkirk’s Christmas lights switch-on

Falkirk’s High Street was once again packed out for the annual Christmas lights switch-on yesterday and we were there to capture the moment.

Despite there being no traditional tree at the Steeple due to renovations, town centre management group Falkrik Delivers promised an even better show than last year – and they didn’t disappoint.

Pictures: Alan Murray

Thousands of people were in High Street for Falkirk’s official start to the festive season to witness Falkirk Provost Pat Reid do the honours and hit the switch which illuminated the heart of the town.

Other dignitaries included Prince Charming and Cinderella with a supporting cast of angels as well as the stunning, hi-tech, high impact drumming Spark!, a little turn from the Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company and a few Christmas carols – obviously!

Congratulations to Falkirk Delivers for another superb show.