IN PICTURES: Dance-off at Denny High

End of term at Denny High School was marked in spectacular fashion with the annual inter-house dance off.

Forget Strictly Come Dancing, this was the entertainment event that everyone, staff and pupils, wanted to be involved in.

The captains from the four houses along with the school’s dance leaders had choreographed a pupil and staff dance to be performed on the night.

Pupil rehearsals took place from the start of November while staff worked on their routines during lunch breaks and after school.

There were also guest appearances from the senior management team, house captains, the school’s dance academy and musicians.

Organisers Kirsty Auld and Janice Smith said the evening was “unique, dynamic and at times, hilarious”, showcasing the wealth of talent from Denny High pupils.

It featured over 200 pupils and 50 staff members, with everything choreographed by senior pupils.

The judges had a tough decision to select a winner as everyone deserved top spot.

In the end it was Hartfell House who lifted the coveted Glitterball, with Schiehallion coming a close second, Cruachan in third and Dumyat in fourth place.

The organisers congratulated everyone who took park, including all those working behind the scenes.