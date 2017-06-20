Huge numbers bid to walk new Queensferry Crossing

Over 50,000 people have applied to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing.

The rush came within hours of an online platform going live today.

The event is a ‘’unique opportunity’’ to walk the new crossing on September 2 and 3 - and the ballot is already over subscribed.

A total of 50,000 places are up for grabs, and applications don’t close until July 5.

People can apply for up to four places, and can use the walk to raise funds for charity.

The bridge opens on August 30, and the opportunity to walk across it is a one-off.

Traffic will switch back to the Forth Bridge to allow the event to take place.

Keith Brown, Economy Secretary, said he was delighted with the response - and urged people to keep applying up to the cut-off point when the ballot for places will take place.

He saiid: “There has been a fantastic response so far from the public to take part in the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

“Since going live this morning, there have already been over 50,000 entries.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk the bridge, so I would encourage people to continue to enter the ballot.”

The ballot closes at noon on Wednesday July 5.

Successful applicants will be allocated a day and time slot for their bridge walk.

They will be directed to parking at a “travel hub” near the bridge, and taken by bus to the bridge.

They will have an hour to cross before being collected at the other end and transported back to their travel hub.