HPS announces increase in norovirus cases

Health Protection Scotland (HPS) has today announced that there has been an increase in levels of norovirus across Scotland.

Latest figures show that NHS Boards are experiencing increased norovirus activity.

Health professionals across NHS Scotland are working to reduce the likelihood of outbreaks arising. The public are also being asked to play their part in minimising the spread of the virus.

Lisa Ritchie, Nurse Consultant, Infection Control at HPS, said: “Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes outbreaks in the community, healthcare and care settings. It is present all year round but becomes more common in the winter when people stay indoors for longer and in larger groups.

“To help reduce the risk of outbreaks in hospitals, care settings and the wider community, we are again asking members of the public who think they have norovirus to stay at home until at least 48 hours after any symptoms have stopped.

“As norovirus is so infectious, it is important that everyone plays their part in reducing the risk of outbreaks. To do this, hospitals may suspend access to particular wards to protect patients, staff and visitors from norovirus and to minimise disruption to healthcare services.”

HPS will continue to monitor the situation and will support NHS Boards as required.