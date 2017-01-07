How to find your stray dog

If your dog is rescued by Falkirk police – and kept by them for more than a few days – you’ll now be liable for fees if special treatment is needed.

Police in Falkirk have changed the way they deal with stray dogs, and are asking anyone whose pet goes missing to contact the council first.

But outwith office hours Falkirk police office will still be taking in strays.

In a new move, police are to start posting details of animals on social media “so that found dogs being cared for by police may be reunited with their owner”.

Owners will be liable for fees incurred if longer term accommodation or emergency veterinary care is required.

After seven days efforts will be made to rehome any stray dog which remains unclaimed.