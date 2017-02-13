How Falkirk won the lottery

More than £1.6million was shelled out by the National Lottery to 24 different projects in Falkirk last year, according to just-released figures.

Major beneficiaries included Carronshore Bowling Club, which received £9500 for a new kitchen and toilet, Falkirk Community Trust ­– which received £10,000 for a new draining system for the pitch at Maddiston.

Meanwhile Falkirk Bicycle Club received £5700 for new software and equipment.

These and other winners can also hope to win a £3,000 cash prize in a special award recognising the country’s favourite successful projects.

Now lottery bosses are urging local groups which think they might qualify for a grant to submit their ideas by April 7.

There are seven broad categories for grants – sport, heritage, art, environment, health, education and voluntary/charity.

And there’s the option of applying for a Special Achievement Award, which honours a particular individual reckoned to have made an outstanding contribution to the lives of others.

Shortlisted projects in all of these categories compete in a round of public voting, and results are independently verified.

To submit an idea for the 2017 lottery awards tweet @LottoGoodCauses, or telephone 0207 295 3329 before April 7.