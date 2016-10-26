Hospice wants to spook you this Halloween

If you’re brave enough, Callendar Park is the place to be to get spooked this Halloween where zombies, ghouls and ghosts will assemble.

Strathcarron Hospice is holding its very own fright night ‘Spooky Spectacular’ on Saturday in the park using the historic Callendar House as a beastly background for all manner of ghoulish activities for thrill-seeking families.

At the front of the House there will be a family friendly Spooky Wooky Walk, suitable for all ages, which will feature a number of friendly witches, ghosties and ghoulies who will be armed with sweeties for little guisers to work their way around to tell jokes or sing songs in exchange for a treat.

Youngsters will also be able to participate in the ‘Spooky Spider Hunt’, searching for eight-legged friends around the ‘Spooky Wooky’ area.

At the back of house, the hospice’s braver supporters can take on the ‘Terror Trail’ through zombie infested woods where frights and a terrible surprise will await.

Strathcarron’s events fundraiser Coleena Brodie said they hope to emulate the great success of last year’s event.

She said: “The frights were plentiful last year but we are taking it to another level this Halloween so our ‘guests’ will be earning every penny of their sponsorship.

“As always, the main focus of our events – apart from making sure everyone has a lot of fun – is to raise funds to help us provide our very special, and vital, services to the people of Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld living with life limiting conditions.

“We need to raise over £11,000 every single day so every single penny of sponsorship makes a real difference and we hope this year’s Spooky Spectacular will deliver on both counts.”

Snacks and drinks will be provided by local caterer Steven Dodds of Andolini’s with Halloween themed food.

Supporters can register for the event at www.strathcarronhospice.net or contact the hospice for more information on (01324) 826222.

Online registration closes at midnight tonight (Wednesday, October 26).

The 2016 ‘Spooky Spectacular’ takes place on Saturday, October 29 between 6pm and 8pm.

Strathcarron delivers specialist palliative care to people with terminal illnesses. It costs £5.8 million a year for the charity to provide the services and has to raise £3.8m of that, with £2m coming from the NHS.