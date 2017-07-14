Honour for humble hero who strives to save young lives

A man who has spent over a decade campaigning for safer roads has been recognised with a national honour.

Alan Faulds (51), of Stenhousemuir, has been given a British Citizen Award for his services to the community.

Launched in January 2015, they recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

Alan became involved in the Central Safe Drive Stay Alive (Central SDSA) group 11 years ago. The road safety initiative in Central Scotland was set up to cut the significant number of deaths and life altering injuries to the 16-25 year old population.

He was instrumental at the start of the project and continues to steer this group, in partnership with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS and three local councils.

Although the original partnership dissolved, individuals from each of the services, as well as families involved in the project, chose to carry on the work on a voluntary basis. Led by Alan, they organise the annual Safe Drive Stay Alive roadshows which have been seen by over 40,000 young people.

Alan, who works for the Community Fire Safety Department, commits to raising £24,000 every year to ensure the project can continue.

He said: “I’m not normally short of words but when I found out about the award, I was speechless. I was incredibly humbled by the fact that someone had taken the time and effort to nominate me, it was awe-inspiring.”