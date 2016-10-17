Homes robbed while families were on holiday

Police are investigating three housebreakings where goods worth thousands of pounds were stolen.

The robberies happened in the Brightons area between last Tuesday and Friday (October 11-14) in properties that were vacant, possibly with householders on holiday, over the space of those days.

Entry was forced into the homes in Union Place and a quantity of money, car keys and a motorcycle were taken. The bike was subsequently found on a canal towpath outside Linlithgow.

Local officers will be increasing high visibility patrols in the area while the Community Investigation Unit is leading the enquiry into the housebreakings.

Sergeant Craig Heron of the Braes Ward Policing Team said: “Please be vigilant to suspicious persons in the area and contact police should you have concerns.

“I would ask that precautions are taken by householders to secure doors and windows and valuables placed out of sight. Vehicle keys should be kept safe, especially overnight or when your home is left unoccupied, for a period of time. Consider taking them with you if possible.

“If you are going on holiday, even for a short time, ask a trusted neighbour, friend or family member to keep an eye out for any movement or changes at your address and to report anything untoward to the police.”

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers using 0800 555 111.