Holyrood thumbs up for ‘digital’ Bo’ness minister

The Bo’ness minister appointed as the Church of Scotland’s first Digital Minister has been congratulated in the Scottish Parliament on his new job.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald lodged a special motion, backed by numerous MSPs, wishing the Very Rev Albert Bogle well in a role which puts social media at the heart of the Kirk’s preaching.

As reported by Deborah Punshon in the Falkirk Herald the minister - the Church of Scotland’s first Digital Minister - aims to provide a social media channel though which people unable to join a congregation in person can take part via their home computer, laptop or phone.

The Very Rev Bogle, former minister at St Andrew’s Church in Bo’ness, and a former Moderator of the Church of Scotland, aims to revolutionise access to worship at a time when only 20 congregations out of 1,300 currently stream their services online.

Angus MacDonald MSP’s motion commends the Kirk for recognising a need to provide this service.

The 69-year-old cleric said: “This role is about getting online worshippers to attend church and also to support those who have no intention to go on a Sunday.

“There is a growing Christian audience online who seek quality content to nurture their faith.

“My role is about helping to provide an online community for those who have left the buildings and committee structures far behind but not the church.”