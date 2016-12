The Force was strong in Bo’ness this week as Star Wars fever hit town at the Hippodrome cinema for Rogue One: A star Wars Story – the latest movie in the epic galactic saga by Lucasfilm.

Screen legend Darth Vader left his Dark Side at home and posed for selfies with adoring fans accompanied by a Stormtrooper and an Imperial officer.

The movie, about a group of unlikely heroes who band together to steal plans for the infamous Death star, is showing at the Hippodrome today and next week.