Heralding the start of Camelon’s first Winter Festival

A parade of children and adults with lanterns will help launch Camelon’s first-ever Winter Festival this weekend.

Over a month of events will take place thanks to a £100,000 Big Lottery Fund grant awarded to the Camelon and Tamfourhill area, which will also provide support for the popular Mariners’ Day in June.

It all kicks off tomorrow (Friday) with Santa’s Grotto outside the Mariner Centre from 10am till 2pm.

Then on Saturday the Grotto will be open from noon to 3pm, while from noon till 4pm inside the centre there will be a Christmas Fayre, bouncy castle and a chance to make your own lantern at a workshop.

Those taking part in the parade should meet at the St John’s Church hall in Brown Street for 4.30pm – with a special guest arriving to lead the procession. It will walk to the Mariner Centre car park where there will be music, carols and special guests to get everyone in the festive spirit.

On Sunday, December 4 from 2-4pm there will be a Christmas disco in Camelon Juniors Club for primary school children. Admission is £2 and there will be a visit from the Santa bus.

A similar event will take place in Tamfourhill Community Centre from 2-4pm on Sunday, December 11 with another in the Ochiltree Social Club on Sunday, December 18 and one in Camelon Labour Club on Thursday, December 22.

The Peter Pan panto takes place in Tamfourhill Community Centre on Saturday, December 17 at 4pm, tickets £3 for adults and £2 for children.