Helping raise profile of Breast Cancer Now

A make-up artist is hoping two inspirational women will help her raise lots of money for a cancer charity.

Stacey Leigh Spalding is hosting a fundraiser next month in the Business Hub in Falkirk’s Vicar Street.

Her Make-up Masterclass takes place on Sunday, February 19 from 1.30pm and already places are being snapped up.

A minimum donation of £30 secures entry with all the money going to the Breast Cancer Now charity thanks to generous sponsorship of the day. As well as make-up demonstrations, there will be speakers, prosecco and cake.

The ‘face’ of the event will be Falkirk’s Mandie Stevenson. Aged only 26 she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Despite being told it was terminal, she is still determined to lead as normal a life as possible.

She is working her way through a ‘bucket list’ of things she wants to do.

Last year she was one of seven woman picked to be the faces of Marks and Spencer’s national campaign in aid of Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest charity for this kind of cancer.

Also taking part in the day will be Debbie Donnelly (53) of Airth who also needed treatment for cancer.

Jancie Archer’s Stacey Leigh’s mum and business partner, said: “Every February we host a charity event and wanted to ensure it was something with a local connection. Stacey knows Mandie, they are both the same age and her story really struck a chord. She is a remarkable and brave young lady.

“We want this event to help raise awareness of the importance for women of all ages to regularly check for lumps.

“Thanks to our very generous sponsors, include the Hub and Marks and Spencer, all the money from the day will go to this very worthwhile charity.”

To book a place call 07967 541280.