Helping pets at Halloween

The Scottish SPCA are looking for volunteers to take part in their national Halloween collection at Pets At Home Stores.

The charity has permission to hold collections, stalls and fundraise in all Scottish Pets at Home stores on Friday October 27 and that weekend, along with Support Adoption for Pets.

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent Sharon Comrie from said: “The Halloween event is one of my favourites.

“There’s always a huge amount of energy shown by our volunteers who really get into the spirit by dressing up and getting into the Halloween theme.

“You can help by holding bake sales, dressing up in the Halloween spirit, and even bring your canine companion along too.

“We receive no government or lottery funding and rely entirely on the generosity of the public.

“Events like these go a long way to helping us rescue more abused, abandoned and injured animals in Scotland.”

For more information about taking part email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999.