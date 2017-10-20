Helping people at the most difficult time of their life

Volunteers are being urged to come forward to support people living with long term conditions which affect their health.

A new campaign is launched this month by Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership to set up a network of people who can offer help when needed in the final months of someone’s life.

Living Right up to the End aims to attract people from all ages and backgrounds and is an extension of the current befriending scheme run by Strathcarron Hospice.

However, it will focus more on how people with long term conditions and their carers can plan ahead to get the most from life during this time.

Long term conditions are health conditions that last a year or longer, impact on a person’s life and may require ongoing care and support.

Volunteers will be offered training, including how to help people make plans for the future, support them in their local community and help them find appropriate support information.

No formal qualifications are needed and volunteers are not expected to offer their support for more than a few hours a week.

However, they are expected to be compassionate and a good listener. Strathcarron Hospice Community Development staff will be available to support the volunteers.

The project will be rolled out initially across in Denny, Bonnybridge, Stenhousemuir and Larbert, and after the pilot could be rolled out across Falkirk area.

For more information visit www.strathcarronhospice.net or email susan.high@nhs.net or mandy.ross2@nhs.net or call (01324) 826222.