Helping hand from Grangemouth lodge for worthy causes

Charities and worthy local causes benefited from a fundraising drive by members of Lodge Zetland 391 in Grangemouth.

Almost £3000 was handed over at a presentation in the Lodge last week.

Recipients were: Friends of Zetland Park – £1000; Ashlee’s neuroblastoma appeal – £1000; Maggie’s Centre – £800; and Royal British Legion – £150.

Pictured left to right are: Nicol Scobbie, Lodge 56; Tom Brown, Friends of Zetland Park chairperson; Brian O’Connor, grandfather of Ashlee Easton; Andrew Goodwin, RWM; Gayle Cobain, Maggie’s Centre fundraising organiser; Alan Lochrie, chairman Grangemouth branch Royal British Legion; and Sam Alston, depute master.