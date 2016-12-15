Help Feed a Family: Falkirk giving generously

Donations to the Falkirk Foodbank are flooding in to help feed struggling families this Christmas with generosity from all parts of the district.

According to the centre’s manager Jim Couper, one anonymous shopper bought £300 worth of food in Tesco in Camelon as part of the supermarket’s year-round foodbank campaign.

Since we launched our Help Feed a Family campaign asking local businesses to hold a Falkirk Foodbank Day, Mr Couper is delighted there has been an increase in donations from companies and organisations in the area.

Our campaign is just one of the sources of support the Trussell Trust foodbank in Tamfourhill enjoys. In addition to the Tesco initiative the Falkirk centre can rely on aid from no less than 14 local churches, as well as a volunteer network and thousands of donations from individuals.

Mr Couper said: “There is not a day goes by we don’t have donations from the general public here. Support from people in Falkirk is just unbelievable. And thanks to your campaign we have had more businesses, from medical centres to offices, donating which is great.

“We give out six tons of food every month and the support we have from Tesco and the churches really gives us a solid base.”

Today, Falkirk Herald staff will be holding our Falkirk Foodbank Day with staff donating food from the list of a typical food parcel so please join us and hold your own at your place of work.

For more information visit falkirk.foodbank.org.uk.