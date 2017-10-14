Helix date for Visit Falkirk session

Falkirk area firms looking to benefit from local tourism are being urged to say what issues need to be tackled to create new opportunities.

The Visit Falkirk team from Falkirk Council are hosting a networking event at the Helix Visitor Centre at 6pm on October 24, and want as many local tourism players as possible to be there.

The team are looking to hear about both problems and business-building ideas as the effort continues to make the most of the area’s attractions.

On the agenda are topics including the benefits and successes of developing a City Pass, and there will be a progress report on what has been achieved so far.

A spokespereson said: “Visit Falkirk will provide an update on the progress of this strategy as we are almost half way through its life time, but the team really do want to hear from you the industry as to what else you feel needs to be tackled.”

Present for the session will be Mark Tate, chief executive of the Cairngorm Partnership, who will talk about the experience of developing a tourism partnership; Councillor Bob Spears, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at Falkirk Council; and Pete Reid, manager of the growth and investmentu nit for Falkirk Area Tourism Strategy.

The event, which includes a buffet, is for any business in the Falkirk area with a specific role or interest in Falkirk’s tourism sector.