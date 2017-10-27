Heartless thieves steal bikes worth £30k

A family has been left devastated after heartless thieves stole five motocross bikes after an overnight raid in Bo’ness.

The bikes, worth around £30,000, were stolen from a garage at an industrial estate in Links Court in the early hours of October 10.

Five thieves made off with three Honda CRF250s, a KTM 250 and KTM 150. The latter belonged to teenager Mark Heeps (14). Lee McKie (39), a bathroom and kitchen fitter, also had his bike stolen.

His partner Sheryl Bell (39), from Maddiston, said: “His life was in that workshop. He dedicated his time to taking bikes apart and building them up.

“It was his pride and joy. The 150 belonged to our nephew Mark. My dad’s friend bought him it.

“Mark was absolutely devastated when he found out. It was bought for him only three months ago.”

Sheryl said they had footage of the theft on CCTV but the thieves faces couldn’t be seen as they were all wearing helmets.

She added: “They jumped over the wall, they ripped off alarms and eventually broke in after 40 minutes. They used a crowbar and were in and out in two minutes with the bikes and helmets. We did not find out until the next morning. I was absolutely gutted.

“There will be a large reward for anyone who helps us find these bikes.“

Falkirk Council own the industrial estate and rent out the garages to tenants.

A spokesperson said: “We were not aware of the break in.

“It is the responsibility of tenants to secure their property.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Grangemouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0606 of October 10.”