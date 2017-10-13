Who’s your emergency services hero?

The search is on for unsung heroes working for the NHS or emergency services in the Forth Valley area.

Nominations for healthcare and emergency professionals who have demonstrated outstanding service are being sought for the 2017 Pride of Forth Valley Awards.

The NHS/999 Award aims to highlight an act or outstanding level of service.

It is open to a team or an individual from within the emergency services (Police, Fire and Rescue, Coastguard, Ambulance) or the NHS (including nurses, doctors and other staff or volunteers).

Nominations close on Sunday, October 15 and the awards will be presented during a ceremony and gala dinner at the Airth Castle Hotel on November 2.

The awards are hosted by Central FM and cover a range of categories each sponsored by a local business or organisation.

To find out more about the awards or to nominate a team or an individual, visit www.prideofforthvalleyawards.com.