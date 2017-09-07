Walkers step out for hospice

Last weekend saw Team Strathcarron step out as some of the lucky 50,000 who won places in the ballot to take part in the historic Queensferry Crossing Experience.

The sun shone on over 150 walkers who carried Strathcarron in their thoughts and hearts as they stepped onto the new bridge, creating their own little piece of history.

Couples, friends and families walked the length of the 1.7 mile structure, taking in the views, marvelling at this incredible feat of engineering and sharing some magical moments as they created some amazing memories.

All ages took part, from babies in buggies to grandparents who recall the opening of the Forth Road Bridge back in September 1964, and complete strangers stopped to chat to each other and share the experience.

We were especially delighted to hear of Team Strathcarron walkers who had never met before chatting and taking photos together when they spotted those familiar t-shirts!

Here at Strathcarron we encourage our patients and their families to set goals, make the most of every moment and create precious memories, and that’s exactly what our walkers did this weekend. Some people walked in memory of loved ones, some created new memories together, but everyone shared a common goal to raise vital funds for the Hospice.

People support us in so many ways but, with over £11,300 to raise every single day to enable us to continue providing our specialist palliative care services to the people of Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld, every single penny really does make a difference, so we thank you all for making Strathcarron part of your Queensferry Crossing Experience.