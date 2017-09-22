Tough cash for Maggie’s

A team of 30 employees from Forth Ports in Scotland raised £25,000 for Maggie’s Centres in Larbert, Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

Earlier in the year staff, including personnel from Forth Ports in Grangemouth, took part in a gruelling Tough Mudder challenge in Dumfries and Galloway which had them negotiating a 12-mile course of mud and obstacles, designed to test their mental grit, camaraderie and physical fitness.

The team gave careful consideration to the selection of the charity and, given that Maggie’s operate centres close to their Scottish operations, they felt this was a good cause to support.

Forth Ports’ chief operation officer Stuart Wallace said: “Maggie’s Centres are such important places for people and their families on a cancer journey. The whole team at Forth Ports are huge admirers of their work and we wanted to do something meaningful to support them.

“We are thrilled we raised so much for Maggie’s and on behalf of all the team, I want to thank everyone who donated money for our challenge and to Forth Ports for generously matching every penny we raised.

“I could not have imaged we would raise over £25,000. A huge well done to all of the team members who raised this money and who all so courageously took part with enthusiasm and energy.”

Gayle Cobain, Maggie’s fundraising organiser, said: “We can’t thank Forth Ports and their staff enough for their commitment to Maggie’s, raising both money and awareness for the centres.”