Falkirk’s volunteer centre is hosting a support day for the district’s older people next month.

CVS Falkirk is partnering with Solicitors for Older People Scotland to hold the drop-in event on Friday, September 29 from 10am-2pm at the Archibald Russell Centre in Haypark Road, Denny.

The day is part of a national celebration of older people’s achievements and contributions to society and the economy, challenging stereotypes and promote positive attitudes to ageing. For more information or to book a stall contact Laura Jamieson on 01324 692000, or email: laura@cvsfalkirk.org.uk.

As with last year’s event, there will be an exhibition hall with stalls from organisations who offer support, services and information for older people, their families and carers in the Falkirk area.

Claire Bernard, partnership manager at CVS Falkirk, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Older People’s Day 2017 – and we’re delighted to once again have to support of Solicitors for Older People Scotland.

“As in previous years, we welcome staff and professionals looking to gain an insight into the range of services available throughout the Falkirk area.

“We already have a number of stallholders confirmed; some returning from previous years and many other organisations attending for the first time.”

Stallholders on the day will include Outside the Box, Strathcarron Hospice, Police Scotland, and Trading Standards.

The Active and Independent Living Improvement Programme (AILIP) will also be talking about the Take the Balance Challenge and opticians will be there on the day to offer FREE glasses tightening to attendees.

The 2017 theme is Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.

According to the UN, this means looking at different, effective means of “promoting and strengthening” older people’s participation in all areas of life such as social, cultural, political, or anything else they wish to be involved in.

It is Solicitors for Older People Scotland’s second year as a partner in the Falkirk event.

“We’re delighted to again be working in partnership with CVS Falkirk and bringing Older People’s Day to Falkirk,” said the organisation’s Vivienne Malcolm.

Solicitors for Older People, also known as SOPS, are familiar with the needs of older people in the area, through their work with Age Scotland and the Later Life Information Centre in Newmarket Street in Falkirk – which was the first in Scotland and offers a variety of information, including details on Power of Attorney.

SOPS also provide legal services for older and vulnerable people across the country.

Ms Malcolm added: “Falkirk Older People’s Day has proved it’s a popular event on the annual calendar for many.

“The day itself is a fantastic opportunity for older people to browse the information stalls, listen to some interesting talks, chat with friends and make new friends over a cup of tea and a biscuit.”