Strathcarron Hospice: Learning curve for teachers

Last week saw 25 head teachers from schools across Falkirk District attend a very special information evening at the Hospice.

Hospice volunteer Helen Bruce, a retired guidance teacher, has been successfully working over the last year to establish partnerships with local schools and the main aim of this event was to give the teachers a clearer idea of the philosophy of the Hospice, what we do, and how we can work together in partnership.

The evening commenced with an overview of our work before three pupils from Greenfaulds High gave an inspirational presentation about their successful YPI project which won £3000 for Strathcarron.

The Young Philanthropist Initiative is a popular scheme across education authorities and a number of pupil groups have successfully won awards for the Hospice working in collaboration with Helen and our staff to hone their presentations, learn more about what hospice care means and raise awareness among their peers.

YPI is just one of many ways in which schools can work in partnership with Strathcarron and the event was a great way to outline not just what the schools could do for the Hospice but the many benefits a partnership can bring to both the individual pupils and the schools as a whole.

Helen Bruce has worked with children and young people throughout her career and her personal experience of the Hospice means she has a passion and commitment for this role that is infectious to those she works with.

Helen said: ‘‘The young people I am now working with in our local schools are outstanding – passionate, committed, eager to learn and willing to talk about difficult issues both among themselves and in front of their peers. Young people never cease to amaze me’’.

It’s wonderful to see so many teachers and pupils embracing partnerships with the Hospice wholeheartedly and it is our aim to expand and grow these relationships across our entire catchment.