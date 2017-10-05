Strathcarron Hospice: Cuddle Me. Hug Me. Hold Me.

Here at Strathcarron we understand how difficult it can be for families who find themselves no longer able to sleep in the same bed, lay together or cuddle up on the sofa.

A cuddle can mean so much and this October we want to buy a Cuddle Bed so that patients and families can spend precious time together making every moment count.

The difference a Cuddle Bed will make to patients and their families means everything to our nurses who love and care for all our patients. It allows that close human comfort we look for from the moment we are born.

We recently had a cuddle bed on loan to learn about the difference it can make for patients and their loved ones.

The family you see in the photo above tried it out for a few days and the daughter of the patient had this to say.

“My dad was such a cuddly person and when he first took ill it was really difficult for us and the kids as we weren’t able to cuddle him like we used to.

‘‘It’s small things like this that you just take for granted. Having a cuddle bed at Strathcarron meant so much to not only my dad but the whole family, including the kids who enjoyed cuddling up and enjoying precious time together.”

We need to raise £10,500 to cover the cost of this very special bed and make this dream a reality.

If you would consider donating £2 to help us purchase the cuddle bed please visit www.strathcaronhospice.net or text CUDL17 £2 to 70070.

Thank you for the support of Falkirk Herald readers.