Strathcarron Hospice: Caring and compassionate

A compassionate community is one which encourages and supports care for one another during life’s most testing moments

We can all do something to help someone in our local community to be able to “Live right up to the end”.

Strathcarron Hospice Community Development Team has secured funding from the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership for an exciting new project which aims to support individuals and communities to provide compassionate care during difficult times.

People with long term conditions and their carers face a number of challenges as their health declines.

This new project aims to support people in a variety of ways to enable them to continue to live as well as they can and to make plans for the future if they so desire.

We are currently recruiting volunteers, both male and female, who will be trained and supported to provide practical and emotional help to people in their own communities. The help provided will take a variety of forms depending on the wishes of the person being supported.

We also need volunteers who will help us to find out what is available in the communities we are working with, and make links with other organisations which offer support.

If you are interested in providing support to someone in your local community in Denny, Dunipace, Banknock, Bonnybridge, Larbert , Stenhousemuir areas please come along and find out more at an information event to be held in the community room of Larbert Library, 22 Hallam Road, on Tuesday, October 31, from 2.30pm to 4pm.

If you cannot attend this event or if you are interested in befriending and live outwith these areas, please contact Susan High or Mandy Ross on 01324 826222. Email susan.high@nhs.net mandy.ross2@nhs.net