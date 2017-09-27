Strathcarron Hospice: Annual conference gets bigger

Our seventh annual conference will take place in Edinburgh this week, with an international audience including delegates from as far afield as Taiwan, Lisbon and New Zealand.

About 150 delegates will gather at the John MacIntyre Conference Centre in Edinburgh on September 28-29 to hear from a range of experts in the fields of neurology, ethics, learning disability and frailty.

This year there is also an opportunity for delegates to take part in workshops and participate in discussions relating to the themes of the conference.

Delegates will also be able to browse the sponsors’ exhibition and book stall and view a range of posters which were submitted by palliative care clinicians and researchers to showcase their work. Our annual conference began because our consultants were frustrated by the lack of good quality conferences in or accessible to Scotland.

We decided that it would be good to host a conference of our own.

Now in its seventh year, the conference provides an excellent opportunity for our own staff to undertake quality learning, hearing from internationally renowned speakers.

Hopefully they will return re-energised and full of good ideas for making our services even better.

It also provides them with an opportunity to meet others working in similar situations from across the UK. Over the years, the conference has focused on a range of different themes and its reputation has been building, which is why we have now moved the conference to Edinburgh where we can cater for a bigger audience and have scope to run parallel sessions and workshops.

The conference enhances our reputation as a hospice which is leading the way for learning and development and this in turn has a positive impact on our ability to attract the best staff to Strathcarron Hospice.