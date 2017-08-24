Serco safety first for sixth year

The firm that provides Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s cleaners, caterers and porters has won an award for health and safety standards.

Serco was given the prestigious Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) gold award for maintaining the highest health and safety standards at the hospital – for the sixth year in a row.

Serco provides facilities management services – including cleaning, patient catering, portering, security and maintenance – at the Larbert hospital.

Tony McLaughlin, Serco contract director for Forth Valley Royal, said: “We could not be more proud of this award and it’s brilliant to see the team’s hard work receive such prestigious recognition.”

The small number of organisations selected by RoSPA as gold award winners are judged to have demonstrated well-developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, as well as outstanding control of risk.