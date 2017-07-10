Search for new NHS Forth Valley chief

The hunt is on for a new chief executive to head NHS Forth Valley.

Applications are being invited for the top post which offers a salary up to £136,000 per annum.

Jane Grant left earlier this year to take up a similar role with Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board.

NHS Forth Valley is now looking for a “transformational leader” to run the health service in the area.

Health board chairman Alex Linkston said: “This is a pivotal time for change. As chief executive, you will lead this organisation through all of the challenges ahead.”

He invited those with “the vision, skills, and above all, the personal qualities which this role demands” to apply.

NHS Forth Valley employs 7000 staff to look after the health of around 300,000 people in its communities.

The board controls an annual budget of £550 million.

It has one acute hospital in Larbert, four community hospitals and 56 health centres

Deadline for entries is noon on August 7.