Seafood Week: You don’t have to shell out a fortune to eat well

If you like seafood, you should be in the middle of having a good week.

Seafood Week started on Friday to encourage people to buy, cook and taste seafood more often.

Throughout the eight-day celebration up until Friday, there will be a series of fun, fishy festivities planned up and down the country, with some of the country’s top hotels, restaurants and pub chains committing to put various seafood dishes on the menu this week.

Research has shown that 72 per cent of UK adults aren’t aware of the recommendation to eat two portions of fish per week, one of them oily.

According to Seafish, this, coupled with many misconceptions around cost, variety and ease of cooking, may be stopping people from enjoying our sea’s fine produce.

Spearheaded by Seafish’s consumer platform, ‘Fish is the Dish’, Seafood Week aims to show that no matter the budget, time or location, seafood is always a healthy, delicious and simple option.

Seafish’s marketing manager Heather Middleton said: “Seafood Week is all about reminding people about the quality and variety of fish and shellfish we have on offer in the UK. We’re lucky to have a fantastic range of wonderful seafood available throughout the year.

“It’s our mission to make sure everyone knows what’s out there and encourage more people to eat more fish more often.

“Fish tastes great, is easy to cook and prepare, and is very good for your health. We hope that as many people as possible get involved, either by joining in with us on Twitter for Fish Pun Day, by giving a different type of fish a whirl for dinner, or by deciding to try fish for the first time.”

Restaurants, fishmongers, fish and chip shops, supermarkets and all sorts of other businesses involved in seafood will be taking part in the eight-day celebration. Across the UK, companies will be hosting special events, running competitions, and offering discounts to customers. There will also be a series of educational events taking place in schools across the country, making young people aware of the health benefits of eating seafood.

Find out what’s going on by visiting www.seafoodweek.co.uk.