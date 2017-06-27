Saying it with flowers could help save lives

A well-known Falkirk florist has created a floral window display in a bid to get women talking about cervical screening.

Ann Baff Flowers, on Kerse Lane, has replicated the bouquet used in new a Scottish Government film, Flower, which aims to challenge the reasons women give for not attending their smear.

With six women being diagnosed with cervical cancer every week in Scotland1, the film urges viewers to ‘nip cervical cancer in the bud’, by not ignoring their next smear invite or contacting their GP practice if they missed their last smear.

NHS Forth Valley lead nurse sister Fiona Mulgrew strongly backs the call for women to attend.

She said: “I’ve carried out hundreds of smear tests during my career and afterwards, most women – especially if it’s their first time – are surprised how quick and easy the test is.

“Of course, it’s natural to be nervous but, remember, local health staff are there to put you at ease and answer any questions and concerns you may have. So, please don’t ignore your screening invite when it pops through your letterbox, or forget about it completely, it could save your life.”

A smear test can detect cells that could turn into cancer.

The five-minute test helps save around 5,000 lives a year in the UK.

All women in Scotland aged 25 to 49 are offered a smear test every three years while those aged 50 to 64 are invited every five years.

For more information, visit getcheckedearly.org.