Runner close to 1000-mile target

The finish line is in sight for a marathon man who set himself a challenge of running 1000 miles this year.

Alan Lindsay (48), from Maddiston, has already completed the Belfast, Stirling and Edinburgh marathons, Queensferry Crossing three times and hopes to reach his milestone at the Great Scottish Run next month, all to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He will compete in the Loch Ness Marathon this weekend and several other runs in-between then finishing Kendal Trail 10k in November.

Macmillan’s fundraising manager for Forth Valley and Fife, Michelle Campbell said: “Our work is almost entirely funded by public donations so we are extremely grateful for every pound Alan has given to us.”

If you would like contribute to Alan’s great efforts check out www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-lindsay17.