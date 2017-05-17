Putting Maggie’s Centre in the driving seat

Cancer sufferers using the new Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre will benefit from the donation of a new car.

Provided by Glasgow-based Fleet Alliance, it will allow volunteers to offer patients a vital transport link between Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the centre which sits in its grounds.

Since 2010 the company has donated £145,000 to Maggie’s Centres.

The latest donation, aPeugeot 108, will also be maintained and serviced for two years.

Fleet Alliance’s managing director Martin Brown said: “A visit to a Maggie’s Centre is always a humbling experience as we learn of the incredible support offered to patients at what is inevitably a very difficult stage in their lives.

“Our colleagues have focused on Maggie’s Centres as one of our key good causes to support over the last seven years.

“Being able to offer transport for patients to get between the hospital and the centre more easily could be vital in allowing them to regularly visit and benefit from the centre’s services.” Gillian Hailstones, head of Maggie’s Centre Operations in Scotland, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Fleet Alliance for their

generosity in providing Maggie’s Forth Valley with this car.

“They have always been a great supporter of our charity and this latest gift is yet another example of their generosity and

help in ensuring people affected by cancer can get the support offered by Maggie’s at the time they most need it.

“The car will be used to transport centre visitors from the front door of the hospital to the centre itself. While the Centre has car parking - including designated disabled parking - we know there are people with restricted mobility or severe fatigue who would be coming to the hospital site by public transport.

“The benefit of the car will be in making sure these people can get quickly and easily between the front entrance of the hospital and the Centre itself.”

Maggie’s Forth Valley which opened in March this year offers free practical, emotional and social support for people

with cancer and their family and friends.