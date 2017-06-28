Praise for staff as A&E hits target

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has praised the hard work of NHS staff after Forth Valley Royal Hospital exceeded the Scottish Government’s accident and emergency waiting times target.

The latest figures show 95.1 per cent of patients at the hospital’s A&E department were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours during the week ending June 11.

The target is 95 per cent and the figure across Scotland for the week was 95.3 per cent.

Mr Matheson said: “Scotland has had the best-performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years, which is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers in Forth Valley and across the country.

“We have seen a steady reduction in average waiting times over the last few weeks, and it’s enormously encouraging that these weekly statistics show performance above the four-hour standard.

“The challenge now is to ensure that we maintain this target on a consistent basis.

“I’ve seen first-hand how hard our NHS Forth Valley staff work and how committed they are to providing what is a vital service. I value their efforts and we should celebrate their success.”