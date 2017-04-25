NHS support session for those living with cancer

Cancer survivors and those living with the disease are being invited to attend a support event organised by NHS Forth Valley and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The session – to be held on Thursday between 10am and 3.30pm at Falkirk Golf Club – is open to those who have finished treatment, are being monitored or are living with metastatic disease.

Partners, family members and friends are also welcome to attend the event, which will provide lunch and refreshments during talks on relevant issues from healthcare professionals and stalls where you can find out about other sources of support.

Topics covered will include psychological wellbeing, managing tiredness, exercise, healthy living and getting the most out of your appointments. A Q&A session will also be held at the end.

Dr Susie Porteous, Macmillan consultant clinical psychologist for NHS Forth Valley, said: “We know from patients that cancer poses many challenges.

“When someone has been diagnosed with cancer they have to adjust to many changes and this means that patients and those close to them often experience strong emotions and worries. When treatment finishes and the practicalities of treatment are over, people can be surprised if they don’t feel ‘back to normal’.

“The aim of the session is to help people living with and beyond cancer to make sense of their experience and to let them know about resources which are available to help them to manage any ongoing concerns.”

Anyone interested in attending should call clinical health psychology administrator Elizabeth-Ann Bowman on (01324) 614387 or e-mail e.bowman@nhs.net.