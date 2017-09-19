New NHS chief exec has an ‘outstanding track record’

NHS Forth Valley has announced its new chief executive, Cathie Cowan, will take up her position at the end of the year.

Currently the Chief Executive of NHS Orkney, she says she is looking forward to her new challenge.

Ms Cowan said: “I have fabulous memories to take with me from NHS Orkney, our achievements have been many and whilst there is still much to do, I leave with confidence that the work to transform health and care will continue.

“It is now time to move on and to take on new challenges and in this regard I am very much looking forward to joining NHS Forth Valley”.

“One of my first priorities will be to meet with local staff working across NHS Forth Valley in primary, community and hospital care.

“I also want to build on relationships with key partner organisations and become acquainted with local communities as we work together to build on achievements to improve the lives and the care and services provided to the people of Forth Valley.”

Alex Linkston, Chairman of NHS Forth Valley, said; “I am delighted that Cathie has accepted the post of Chief Executive for NHS Forth Valley.

“She is an experienced leader who has an outstanding track record in improving patient care and I am therefore confident she is the right person to take the organisation forward.”

Ms Cowan trained as a nurse at the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow in the 1980s and worked in a variety of nursing roles before moving to Perth in 1990, firstly as a Clinical Nurse Manager at Perth Royal Infirmary and later as Clinical Services and Business Manager for the former Perth and Kinross NHS Trust.

After senior roles in Fife, she became director for the new South East Glasgow Community Health and Care Partnership before moving to Orkney in 2010,

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Shona Robison said: “Cathie brings with her a wealth of experience and l am delighted that she has accepted the position of Chief Executive of NHS Forth Valley.”