MSP says Frank’s Law is very welcome

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed the announcement that free personal care will be expanded to under-65s who need it.

The move will benefit at least 9000 people with conditions such as early onset dementia, multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease.

The policy will take effect by April 2019. It is known as Frank’s Law, after the campaign led by the widow of Falkirk-born footballer Frank Kopel, the former Dundee United star who was diagnosed with early onset dementia when he was 59 and died six years later, in 2014.

Mr Matheson said: “The Scottish Government will now work closely with local government to implement this change.”