Morag gets OBE for her 40 years service to public health

One woman’s unwavering commitment to improving people’s health over four decades has earned her an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Morag MacKellar, currently NHS Forth Valley’s allied health professions manager for children’s services, has enjoyed a long and distinguished career stretching back 40 years.

She said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been awarded the OBE by her Majesty, which came as a real surprise. I am very proud to be a dietitian and believe this honour recognises not only my own work but that of the many dietitians and other professionals I have worked with over the years.”

After qualifying as a dietitian in 1975, Morag worked in England for a few years before moving to Forth Valley in 1979. She held a wide range of roles across the health board area, where she has worked as the area dietitian and lead for primary care and community dietetic services.

Morag also played a key role in developing NHS Forth Valley’s Food Policy, the first of its kind in Scotland. She has also held a number of national roles and is currently chair of Nutrition and Diet Resource (UK), a nutrition information charity.

Sian O’Shea, British Dietetic Association chairperson, said: “She is a hugely respected member of the dietetic profession and we are very proud of her achievement. She is an inspiration to others and a perfect example of the expertise we have within our profession.”