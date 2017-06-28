Long serving health service staff

Four members of staff who worked in NHS Forth Valley’s physiotherapy department have retired after notching up 150 years of service.

Mary Ferguson started in the catering department at Stirling Royal Infirmary in 1974.

She worked in a number of departments then moved to the physiotherapy department in 1990 to be a physiotherapy assistant, a role she held for the next 27 years.

Liz Smith joined NHS Forth Valley as a graduate in 1975 and worked in the former Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary, the Royal Scottish National Hospital and Denny Health Centre.

She became a physiotherapy superintendent in 1990 and in 2011 was appointed as physiotherapy co-ordinator. Margaret Godsman spent 20 years as a clerical assistant in Alloa Health Centre, Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre and Stirling Community Hospital.

Linda Thomson, who has retired after more than 40 years service, started her career in the former NHS Board headquarters in Stirling, moving in 1982 to the former Stirling Royal Infirmary.

Pictured: Front left, Liz Smith; front right, Mary Ferguson; back left, Linda Thomson, back right, Margaret Godsman.