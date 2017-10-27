Late night shopping at Cole’s Boutique

A boutique set up to raise funds for a severely disabled boy is hosting a shopping night this weekend.

Cole’s Boutique in Longcroft will open late on Sunday on Sunday and will have special offers on for customers.

The boutique stocks a range of new fashion items for men, woman and children as well as a pre-loved section featuring books, clothes, household goods and toys.

Proceeds from the shop are going to the Cruse family from Denny who are on a crowd-funding mission to raise money to build an extension to their home for a downstairs bedroom to cater for the needs of youngest son Cole (5) who suffers from brain abnormalities.

The hard-working family started The Helping Little Cole Fund in a bid to raise the £45,000 required to turn their home into a sanctuary that will improve Cole’s quality of life.

So far, thanks to an extraordinary response from friends and members of communities across the district, just under £30,000 has been raised leaving more work to be done.

The shopping night starts at 7pm until 9.30pm at Cole’s Boutiuqe, in the Base Muay Thai Gym behind the Cotton House restaurant in Glasgow Road, Longcroft.