Larbert’s Neil launches Scottish fundraiser

Larbert bagpiper Neil Clark and his pug Fred have launched this year’s Turn Up In Tartan fundraiser for Macmillan. The event asks supporters to don tartan on November 30 to help people living with cancer. They are also being encouraged to organise bake sales, ceilidhs or other Scottish-themed fundraisers. Neil lost his best friend to cancer earlier this year and Fred helped his owner Joan Rose recover from her cancer treatment.

Michelle Campbell, Macmillan fundraising manager said: “There are currently 220,000 people in Scotland living with cancer. We’re helping people in local communities across Scotland but with the number of people needing our help growing daily, we constantly need to raise funds.

“What better way than by having a bit of fun at work, school or with friends while helping to ensure no one faces cancer alone.”

The money raised will be used to fund Macmillan’s vital cancer services including specialist nurses working throughout the NHS, a telephone support line and grants for cancer patients with financial problems.

To register for an information and fundraising pack call 0300 1000 200, email fundraising@macmillan.org.uk or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/tartan.