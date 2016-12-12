Kind donation puts babies in the picture

A donation of some beautiful pictures has helped add a splash of colour to the walls of Forth Valley Hospital’s maternity unit.

Elaine Jackman from Water Babies, a special swimming class for babies, donated the large prints, which feature some of her students paddling around, to the unit recently so they can brighten up some of the rooms in the labour ward.

They also have a practical purpose – calming mums-to-be down when they are in the middle of labour and also promoting the idea that youngsters can never start learning to swim too early.

Elaine was on hand to present the pictures to hospital staff in person and tell them that all the babies featured in the photos were actually born at FVRH in the last year – some staff may even have been at the births.

Elaine said: “I wanted to give something to the labour ward to help create a calming atmosphere in the delivery rooms and give mums something to focus on whilst they are in labour.

“I think the new pictures will also make a great talking point and help highlight the benefits of learning to swim at an early stage. Baby swimming with Water Babies is an exciting, enriching experience for parents and their little ones.

“Not only does it teach vital life skills, but it also enhances the way babies and toddlers learn other skills too. We always incorporate lots of bonding, fun and socialising, so you can be sure that a Water Baby is a happy baby.”

Jennifer Szotek, Senior Midwife, NHS Forth Valley said: “We are very grateful for this fantastic donation. It’s great to see images of some of the babies who were delivered by our local midwives being captured in such a special way.

“The new pictures will be put up in some of our delivery rooms to help create a homely, relaxing atmosphere for our mums-to-be and future Forth Valley babies.”